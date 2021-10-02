CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WB’s Eatery “Weed Socials” Breathe New Life Into Ogden’s Historic 25th Street

By Christie Porter
saltlakemagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOgden’s Historic 25th Street has had endless iterations over the decades, culminating in what is now–a lit-up, highly walkable strip of brew pubs, restaurants, art galleries and myriad independently owned shops, showcasing a fusion of the town’s frontier roots and ability to fill a new-age niche. WB’s Eatery is both driving that revitalization and taking advantage of it, hosting weed-friendly socials in its hip space in The Monarch.

