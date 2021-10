JACKSON, Miss. — It’s been a big few months for Harold Varner III. On the course, the 31-year-old is rolling. Over the last three months on the PGA Tour, he’s earned five top-20 finishes over eight events, including a T-16 two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship in California, the first event of the new season. After a 7-under 65 on Thursday in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson, Varner is back in contention once again.

JACKSON, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO