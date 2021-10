LINGLE – Dan Ellis has a reputation to upkeep as the guy with the best pumpkins in Goshen County. For almost 20 years now, Ellis has grown and sold pumpkins for Goshen County and those in surrounding areas. His corn maze started 14 years ago. Every year, Ellis plans out a new design for the corn maze and grows it with the help of The MAiZE, an incorporation based out of Utah that has been creating corn mazes for 25 years. Last year’s maze featured the Charmin bears in honor of the 2020 toilet paper shortage. This year, a “quizzical cow” pokes its head out to say, “Moo.”

GOSHEN COUNTY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO