Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident
A Duluth man is facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges after Gwinnett police said a firearm he was handling accidentally discharged, resulting in the death of a woman. Police responded to the shooting at 3355 McDaniel Road in Duluth on Sept. 25 and found Carlether Foley, 36, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Maxwell Williamson, 22, allegedly shot Foley.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
