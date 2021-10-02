CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Duluth man is facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges after Gwinnett police said a firearm he was handling accidentally discharged, resulting in the death of a woman. Police responded to the shooting at 3355 McDaniel Road in Duluth on Sept. 25 and found Carlether Foley, 36, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Maxwell Williamson, 22, allegedly shot Foley.

