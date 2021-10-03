The ‘Multicultural’ mural’s long goodbye

Adios to “Multicultural,” the colorful, but faded, mural that has been part of Santa Fe’s streetscape since 1980, gracing a huge building wall on Guadalupe. Under an agreement intended to settle pending litigation, the mural created by Chicano artist Gilberto Guzman and others will be covered with new stucco as construction of a new modern art museum proceeds, a win for the state Department of Cultural Affairs and its plans for the old Halpin Building.