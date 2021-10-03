Bids to expand Santa Fe Regional Airport cause sticker shock
The future of the planned expansion to the Santa Fe Regional Airport is in limbo as bids for the project came back $10 million higher than expected. Regina Wheeler, public works director for the city of Santa Fe, said the bids received Sept. 23 were around $20 million for the scope of work that was budgeted closer to $10 million. The city received $10.5 million from the Legislature and was also planning on supplying some funds, but wasn’t expecting such a large shortfall.www.abqjournal.com
