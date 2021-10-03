Mariners activate hard-throwing RHP Andrés Muñoz from IL for final postseason push
Hard-throwing 22-year-old reliever Andrés Muñoz hasn’t pitched a game for the Mariners since Seattle acquired him at the 2020 trade deadline. Heck, he hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2019. But that may change as the Mariners activated the young flamethrower from the injured list for the team’s final two games of the season while placing veteran reliever Joe Smith on the injured list (no reason given).sports.mynorthwest.com
