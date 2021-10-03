CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Rally In Pittsburgh Calls For End To Gerrymandering

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2F9X_0cFQGhxn00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every 10 years, the census means that states redraw their election districts.

Today, a rally in Pittsburgh called for an end to gerrymandering — the drawing of districts to favor one party or the other.

The rally was held along with others all over the state.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Outraged Pittsburgh housing advocates call for reforms, CEO’s resignation

Residents in a Pittsburgh public housing complex that has been plagued for years by poor living conditions are calling for leadership changes after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed repeated failing grades at federally funded low-income developments. More than half the complexes managed by Pittsburgh’s housing authority failed their most recent inspections,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘An Uncontrollable Danger:’ Pennsylvania Municipal League Calling On Legislature To Change Fireworks Laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – They’re being called an “uncontrollable danger” and the Pennsylvania Municipal League says they want something done about fireworks in the commonwealth. Since the fireworks were legalized for sale and use in Pennsylvania, municipalities say there have been a lot of issues with illegal use in populated areas. The chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Dr. Darryl Jones says there have been fires, damage, and the state law allowing the sale of fireworks has put handcuffs on safety enforcement. “It limited what our capabilities were more restricted from enforcing even our local ordinances,” he said. “So they were pretty much free willing, and we didn’t have any major disasters but that was just by luck.” Chief Jones said he supports the municipal league’s call on the legislature to change the 2017 law. They also want to allow local municipalities to pass and enforce their own ordinances.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WITN

Billboard in Greenville opposes gerrymandering

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A new billboard is encouraging the public to get involved as lawmakers draw new voting maps during the redistricting process. The non-partisan political advocacy group, Common Cause North Carolina, has displayed a new billboard in Greenville along Memorial Drive near Moye Boulevard. The group’s Executive Director, Bob...
GREENVILLE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hundreds rally for reproductive rights in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of participants gathered on the steps of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to rally for reproductive rights on Saturday. The “March to Defend Our Reproductive Rights” event was held in downtown Pittsburgh in conjunction with other events in major cities nationwide, including Washington, ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on Oct. 4 to hear oral arguments on legislation regarding abortion rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh joins nationwide rallies in support of abortion rights

Thousands of people gathered and marched throughout Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., Oct. 2 as part of a "Defending The Right To Choose" rally in support of abortion rights. Over 500 simultaneous rallies happened across the state and nationwide as part of a push by Planned Parenthood to bring reproductive rights to the forefront, with crowds showing support of keeping abortion legal and in protest of Senate Bill 8, essentially banning all abortions in the state of Texas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

How Pittsburgh Rallied After Squirrel Hill Synagogue Attack

They’re known as “trauma tourists”—people who flock to the scene of natural disasters, airplane crashes, or mass shootings, some to gawk, others to help ease the pain of the survivors as best they can. Like the man who has made over 25,000 crosses for victims of numerous horrors; or the folks who tote therapy dogs around the country; even a clown known for plying his trade in hospital wards.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Election#Kdka Tv News Staff
NebraskaTV

Freedom Rally marches downtown Lincoln to demand end to mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. — It's not surprising to see a large crowd in and around downtown Lincoln on a football game day, but this week a part of the crowd wasn't there to cheer on the Huskers. The Nebraska Freedom Rally returned to the state Capitol for another week of protesting...
LINCOLN, NE
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Be heard on N.H. gerrymandering

The two of the one-two partisan polarization punch is about to land on NH for another decade. Our NH Legislators, that is mostly void of moderates and independents, could gerrymander NH again. If so, voters will be packed and cracked into districts that give political parties advantages. Rye was one...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgher a newcomer to Forbes 400

PITTSBURGH — Just one Pittsburgher made the just-released Forbes 400 — a self-made billionaire who made the decision to relocate here with his family less than a decade ago. Thomas Tull, film producer, investor and philanthropist with a net worth that Forbes estimated at $3.4 billion, made his first appearance...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Parents Call For Action At School Safety Rally In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — School safety was the focus of a rally in City Hall Park on Sunday, following an increase in teen violence in schools and in the streets. “We are living a nightmare because we do not know if our kids will return from school. We do not know if our kids will return home from the playground,” parent Eve Hendricks said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Colorado Newsline

Report sheds new light on Pennsylvania lawmaker’s role in Trump election denial

A version of this story first appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. A newly released congressional report on efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure the U.S. Department of Justice and overturn the 2020 election prominently highlights a Pennsylvania lawmaker who is a close Trump ally, and who was in the vanguard […] The post Report sheds new light on Pennsylvania lawmaker’s role in Trump election denial appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Woman Indicted Over Allegations She Stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop On Jan. 6

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman from Harrisburg, already arrested in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is now also charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams was long suspected of taking the computer the day of the insurrection but has just now been indicted on that charge. The laptop is still missing. RELATED STORIES: Federal Prosecutors Say Riley Williams Of Pennsylvania Will Likely Be Charged With Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Taking Laptop From Nancy Pelosi’s Office During Capitol Riot, Taken Into Custody Riley Williams, Accused Of Helping To Steal Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop At U.S. Capitol, Freed From Jail Justice Department Concerned Riley Williams, Pa. Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop, Might Destroy Evidence At least 55 Pennsylvanians have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. That is more than any other state except Florida and Texas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton now a ‘war zone’ thanks to Pa.’s unenforceable, irresponsible fireworks law | Opinion

As our residents are well aware, the legalization of consumer fireworks in 2017 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Legislature has resulted in fireworks activity well beyond the normal summer holiday celebrations. They have become a regular weeknight and weekend occurrence during the summer months. This use is illegal, as there is no place within the City of Easton to legally use consumer fireworks. Since 2017, community leaders, law enforcement, fire personnel, and residents have faced many sleepless nights worrying where these fireworks will land, how long they will be shot off and will they start a fire or cause injury?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy