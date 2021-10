Wild prospect Adam Beckman was down for the count. The right hook from Blues center Nathan Walker stunned him. The left jab that followed sent him buckling to the ice. As blood poured out of Beckman’s nose, and he slowly made his way to the locker room, many wondered if he was going to be able to return to the game. Heck, some wondered if he was going to be able to return to training camp in any capacity.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO