NFL

Bills' Cam Lewis: Promoted for Week 4

 8 days ago

Lewis has been activated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against Houston, the Bills' official site reports. With Jordan Poyer out with an ankle injury and Taron Johnson questionable with a groin injury, the Bills need Lewis for defensive back reinforcement. Bills fans may recognize Lewis as he spent his college career with the University of Buffalo. He played five games with the team last season, logging 75 defensive snaps to go with 16 special teams snaps. Lewis totaled seven tackles.

