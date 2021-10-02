CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waseca, MN

Linda Fell

southernminn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASECA — LINDA LEE FELL, age 67, of Waseca died on September 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato following a short fight with melanoma. Born on April 1, 1954, in Mankato to Ronald and Arlene (Kletschka) Monson. Linda grew up in Waseca and graduated from Waseca High School in 1972. The fall after graduation she was united in marriage to Robert Fell on September 30, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they made their home in Waseca where they raised their three children.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Clear Lake, MN
City
Waseca, MN
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
CNN

Netflix standing by Dave Chappelle and 'The Closer'

(CNN) — Netflix is defending Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after it has been criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and employees. Chappelle's special, "The Closer," which debuted on Netflix last week, includes several minutes of jokes about trans people. The comedian says in the special he is "team TERF," referencing the term for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy