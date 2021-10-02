Linda Fell

WASECA — LINDA LEE FELL, age 67, of Waseca died on September 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato following a short fight with melanoma. Born on April 1, 1954, in Mankato to Ronald and Arlene (Kletschka) Monson. Linda grew up in Waseca and graduated from Waseca High School in 1972. The fall after graduation she was united in marriage to Robert Fell on September 30, 1972, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waseca. Together they made their home in Waseca where they raised their three children.