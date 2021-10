If you've existed on the internet for more than 5 seconds, the words "Doctor Who" will definitely ring a few bells. The British sci-fi series has existed since 1963, taking viewers on wild adventures through space and time with an alien named The Doctor and their various companions. The series has spawned movies, books, spin-offs, podcasts and more merchandise than a single teenager can afford. So if you haven't already delved into the insanity of The Doctor's world, here's what you need to get started.

