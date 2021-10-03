CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Leak Has OG Fans Worried

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Fortnite leak has OG fans of the game on Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game worried. The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite dataminer, insider, and leaker, HypeX, who provided an update on a previous leak from earlier this year that revealed Epic Games is working on some type of sliding mechanic. At the time, we knew very little about this mechanic, but this week that changed.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

videogameschronicle.com

The entirety of Twitch has reportedly been leaked

An anonymous hacker claims to have leaked the entirety of Twitch, including its source code and user payout information. The user posted a 125GB torrent link to 4chan on Wednesday, stating that the leak was intended to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool”.
pcinvasion.com

Fortnite leak hints at the introduction of rideable animals

Fortnite Season 8 is well underway, containing some notable new features. Players have been able to interact with new NPCs, fight monsters in The Sideways, and more. However, Season 8 still has a familiar feel to it overall. The cubes have returned from previous seasons, while various forms of wildlife still roam around. However, according to a new Fortnite leak, animals are set to change, by becoming rideable. Already, Fortnite has a plethora of animals you can hunt, including dinosaurs, boars, wolves, and more. Apparently, rideable animals could be making their way into Fortnite in the near future.
Eurogamer.net

October's PS Plus line-up has seemingly been leaked

Oh look, the PS Plus free game line-up has leaked again. Rumour has it the upcoming freebies will include Hell Let Loose for PS5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for PS4. The information once again comes courtesy of French forum Dealabs, which correctly posted September's offerings before...
gamerevolution.com

New Fortnite 18.10 update is live, here are the leaks and datamines

The Fortnite 3.32 (18.10) update patch notes are slowly trickling out for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The new Fortnite patch for September 28 implements a number of significant changes, though some of them have been kept hidden in the official patch notes. Thankfully, there are dataminers digging deep into the latest build of the game. Here’s what players can expect from the new Fortnite update, once downtime has ended.
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Monopoly Crossover Coming Soon, New Cosmetics Leaked

A Fortnite and Monopoly crossover is likely happening, as new leaked cosmetics reveal. The collaboration will bring both memorable and novel Monopoly playing pieces to Fortnite as back bling, which is a cosmetic item that can be worn in-game. According to the leaks, the additions are scheduled for Chapter 2, Season 8 of Fortnite.
pcinvasion.com

Fortnite Leak suggests Fortnitemares will return to celebrate Halloween

Epic Games does not shy away from putting on live events and limited time modes in Fortnite. Most recently, last season saw the Rift Tour take place, featuring singer Ariana Grande. Along the way, players were able to earn rewards. According to a new leak, another Fortnite event is not too far off and it may be familiar to some players. It appears Fortnitemares could be making a return to Fortnite this year to celebrate Halloween, if the leak is to be believed.
SlashGear

Fortnite leak hints next Tilted Towers may be made entirely of cubes

The latest season of Fortnite is all about cubes — big ones, small ones, and even a mysterious highly-mobile yellow one. New cubes keep appearing on the map, some of them as little baby cubes, and they’re seemingly moving around, leaving damaged landscape and purple speckles all over the place. What is the point of all these cubes? They’re going to form their own major city, at least according to a new leak.
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Naruto Skin: New Skin Leaks probable release date in Season 8

It has been long since the Fortnite Naruto skin was leaked amidst the then ongoing law battle between Epic Games and Apple. The Naruto collaboration is about to come in Fortnite and players have not been more excited. Although the collaboration was set to come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, it didn’t take place for certain undisclosed reasons. The article talks about the long-leaked Naruto Skin in Season 8, and the probable dates it might arrive in the game.
vgr.com

Fortnite Leak Reveals A New Map Change After v18.10 Update

Epic Games has recently released the v18.10 update for Fortnite Battle Royale. The update has brought several new things to the game, including smaller map changes. However, Fortnite leakers have revealed a new map change that will come to Fortnite later in the season. It appears that Epic Games is...
GAMINGbible

'Warzone' Fans Accuse Game Of Turning Into 'Fortnite' After Latest Update

Some Call Of Duty: Warzone players have been confused to see cartoony skins in the battle royale, criticising developer Raven Software of copying Fortnite. While jostling for elbow room in the genre, the two games have a lot of differences, with the former using realism to underpin its stories told in every Season - well, zombies might not be especially realistic but they are a staple of the series. On the other hand, Fortnite attracts a wide variety of players with joyful emotes and crossovers from Borderlands to Tomb Raider to Venom and more, meaning that the battlefield looks a lot like the floor of a bustling convention.
Gamespot

Fortnite Shockwave Launcher Unvaulted After Winning Fan Vote

The Shockwave Launcher has returned to Fortnite following an in-game poll which saw the weapon earn the majority of fan support over the Rift-To-Go. It's the first such fan vote of its kind, but more will be coming throughout the whole season, so save some gold bars for what's next.
Distractify

While Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’ Has Fewer IO Guards, There’s Still a Bunch to Find

A lot of online free-to-play games are doing their darndest to ensure that players keep coming back for more, and Fortnite accomplishes that by constantly pumping out new game modes and challenges for its massive stable of gamers to enjoy. Of course, a lot of these features exist behind the Battle Pass paywall, but there's still tons of cool action for everyone to enjoy. Each new season and subsequent chapter of a season ushers in a slew of new opportunities and fun little virtual treats. One question a ton of gamers having going into Season 8 is: Where are the IO guards located?
dexerto.com

Fortnite leak suggests controversial Mechs set for Season 8 return

One of the most controversial vehicles in Fortnite history, the B.R.U.T.E. Mech, could be making a return in Chapter 2 Season 8, according to new leaks. Fortnite fans who have been playing Epic Games’ hit battle royale for long enough will most likely have very strong opinions about the now-vaulted B.R.U.T.E. Mech suits, which appeared back in 2019 during Chapter 1 Season X.
vgr.com

Fortnite Season 8 Leak Reveals Huge Map Change Coming Soon

Fortnite Battle Royale Season 8 map is changing gradually. While nearly everyone expected major map changes at the start of the season, Epic Games has decided to take a different approach. With cubes moving around the map and spreading corruption, big things are bound to happen!. Once again, Fortnite players...
SVG

Fortnite Fans Believe This Controversial Item Is Returning

A prominent "Fortnite" leaker has shared that one of the most controversial vehicles in the battle royale's history is making its return later this season. Known leaker ShiinaBR tweeted that mechs were found in the files for Chapter 2 Season 8. ShiinaBR said they are unsure if the mechs mentioned in the file will be the same as the B.R.U.T.E. Mechs that plagued Season 10 of "Fortnite." The mechs available in "Fortnite" Season 10 were heavily disliked by the community due to their overpowering design, and many argued that the mechs helped players cheat their way to victory. Epic caved slightly to the B.R.U.T.E. Mech backlash, but once Season 10 ended and the mechs were gone, fans were pleased.
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Update Has PlayStation and Xbox Players Worried

EA and DICE have confirmed that Battlefield 2042 on console, which is to say, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, will not support mouse and keyboard, which is great news, because the game does not have input-based matchmaking. That said, while the console versions of the game don't currently support keyboard and mouse, this could change in the future. You'd hope that if it does change, matchmaking would change to ensure controller players don't match up with keyboard and mouse players, but right now this hasn't been specified and detailed, which in turn has worried some console players looking forward to the new Battlefield game.
