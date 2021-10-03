CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 16 Coastal Carolina swarms Louisiana Monroe in 59-6 win

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3KEB_0cFQDcen00

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards on 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely as No. 16 Coastal Carolina rolled to a 59-6 victory over Louisiana Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play.

The Chanticleers started 5-0 for a second straight season and have won 16 of their last 17 games. McCall’s been a catalyst for just about all of it. He came in leading FBS in completion percentage.

McCall led Coastal Caorlina to scores on its five first-half possessions to take a 38-3 lead. Coastal also blocked a punt for special teams TD.

