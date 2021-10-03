Mild & Dry Stretch of Weather Continues
Thanks to my good friend Lance Krupke for the picture below who spent the weekend in a duck blind with his 3 sons, Marcus, Jordan and Drake in western Minnesota. Reports suggest that the season has been off to a slower than in years past, but ducks are still flying. The summer weather across the Midwest was hot and dry with well below average precipitation, which impacted the waterfowl broods this year. A study from earlier in the 2021 (Link below) suggested that North Dakota mallard numbers were down nearly 50% from last year and Pintails fell nearly 66% from last year. Yes, duck hunters are taking notice, but interestingly, drought does have positive impacts on America's wetlands. An article from David Brakhage at Ducks Unlimited (Link Below) suggests that there are longer-term benefits that help improve the quality of the waterfowl habitat.www.startribune.com
Comments / 0