Minneapolis, MN

Mild & Dry Stretch of Weather Continues

By Todd Nelson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to my good friend Lance Krupke for the picture below who spent the weekend in a duck blind with his 3 sons, Marcus, Jordan and Drake in western Minnesota. Reports suggest that the season has been off to a slower than in years past, but ducks are still flying. The summer weather across the Midwest was hot and dry with well below average precipitation, which impacted the waterfowl broods this year. A study from earlier in the 2021 (Link below) suggested that North Dakota mallard numbers were down nearly 50% from last year and Pintails fell nearly 66% from last year. Yes, duck hunters are taking notice, but interestingly, drought does have positive impacts on America's wetlands. An article from David Brakhage at Ducks Unlimited (Link Below) suggests that there are longer-term benefits that help improve the quality of the waterfowl habitat.

Minneapolis Star Tribune

A Long Slow Slide Into Autumn This Year

72nd Anniversary of the October 10th, 1949 Windstorm. "On October 10, 1949, an unusually powerful low pressure system brought hurricane-force winds to much of Minnesota, leaving at least four Minnesotans dead and over 100 injured, along with widespread damage to buildings, trees, and power lines. Winds were clocked at 100 mph at Rochester, with a gust of 89 mph at the Twin Cities International Airport, where the wind was sustained at 50 mph or greater for two hours straight. Numerous store windows were broken and large chimneys toppled. The top 10 floors of the Foshay building were evacuated with the tenants feeling seasick from the swaying building. Giant waves piled up boats on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Shingles from the roofs of the airplane hangers at Wold Chamberlain Field (the predecessor to the International Airport) were peeled off. The surface observations at Wold Chamberlain show the character of the day. Extreme non-thunderstorm winds of this sort have affected the region several times since 1949. They are almost always associated with intense low pressure systems. The very long duration of the damaging winds (in some cases lasting over 12 hours), and their large areal coverage (often occupying tens of thousands of square miles simultaneously) have led to damage and casualty statistics that rival those of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbc15.com

Stormy Stretch Of Weather Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mother Nature wants nothing to do with the month of October and the typical fall conditions we usually see. Instead, summer-like temperatures are leading to summertime storms. You will want to keep the rain gear around for the upcoming week as the unsettled weather is sticking around with numerous rounds of showers and storms.
MADISON, WI
Washington Post

PM Update: Overcast and mild conditions continue Monday

We are stuck in a rather murky pattern for at least another 36 hours. A slow-moving offshore low-pressure system is keeping us locked into the easterly, marine-layer airflow. In layman’s terms, that means we will have to deal with the clouds for another few days. At least it’s mild and not wet, so that’s a positive!
ENVIRONMENT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota nursing home staff vaccinations increase ahead of federal mandate, but some quit

COVID-19 vaccinations among nursing home workers have increased 8% since June even as the industry faces what it calls an unprecedented staff shortage. Despite concerns that an upcoming federal vaccination mandate for long-term care workers would lead to resignations, Minnesota nursing homes so far have consistently managed to staff about two health care workers for every resident, although some are temporary employees.
MINNESOTA STATE

