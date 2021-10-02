CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinography Unboxed: Week of 9/26/21

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to my weekly dig through the pile of wine samples that show up asking to be tasted. I’m pleased to bring you the latest installment of Vinography Unboxed, where I highlight some of the better bottles that have crossed my doorstep recently. This week might easily have...

Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes

In what has become a sign of the times, a venerable Las Vegas restaurant has closed, the property reportedly sold to a dispensary. Osaka Japanese Cuisine, which had been at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., closed Sunday after more than two decades. It had been owned by Joy Nakanishi Faas, whose brother, Gene, operates Osaka Japanese Bistro at 4205 W. Sahara Ave. and 10920 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The businesses operated separately, and the bistros will remain open.
California banned generators

Lawnmowers and chainsaws and all small engines. Electric or nothing. If your power goes out you better have battery backup!. And here is the worst part….. Any non buffoon could have beaten him. Or are they racist?***. Oct 10, 2021, 5:34 PM. All-TigerNet [11035]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 11332. Joined: 11/28/00.
11 Côteaux Champenois Still Wines That Prove the Region Can Do More Than Bubbles

Made in tiny quantities and barely even imported into the United States, Côteaux Champenois still wines are quirky and rewarding—each one is an exciting little discovery. It’s hard to know what to expect, other than that they won’t have bubbles. A world away from the sparklers that drive the region’s economy, these wines are never produced out of obligation; they’re passion projects, and you can taste it. I tried several of the top names—some “multi-vintage,” like sparkling Champagne, and others from a single year—and I’d recommend the 11 below. Champagne Louis Roederer 2018 Camille Volibarts ($180) This is the first white Côteaux from...
Dalmore’s $275,000 Set of 5 Single Malts Spans 5 Decades—and We Got a Taste

In the cult-classic film Sideways, a cinematic love letter to wine, actor Paul Giamatti waxes poetic about how the product of the vine “connects you more to life,” adding, “I like to think about what was going on the year the grapes were growing.” It’s a sentiment that applies equally to the ingredients and processes involved with spirits, and one that resonated profoundly with me at a recent tasting of some of Dalmore’s most exclusive scotch, including an expression from 1967—my own birth year. The older someone gets, the less likely to taste juice that’s been on the same number of...
Michelangelo Frammartino’s Venice Prizewinner ‘Il Buco’ Seals U.S. Deal With Grasshopper, Gratitude (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based distribution company Grasshopper Film and Gratitude Films have jointly acquired U.S. distribution rights to Italian director Michelangelo Frammartino’s Venice Special Jury Prize winner “Il Buco,” about a group of speleologists who in 1961 discover Europe’s deepest cave. The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey of Grasshopper Film with Nadine Rothschild of Paris and Berlin-based Coproduction Office on the eve of the U.S. premiere of “Il Buco” at the New York Film Festival. Gratitude, which is based in Los Angeles and Mumbai, is headed by Anu Rangachar, a producer and the former programmer for the Mumbai Film Festival. With “Il Buco” Frammartino, whose...
McDonald’s Thanks Southern California’s Teachers With Free Breakfast All Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for teachers and educators with free breakfast all week. (credit: McDonald’s) Teachers, administrators, and school staff are all eligible for a free breakfast starting today through the end of the week at participating locations. To get their free breakfast, a school worker just needs to show valid work identification during breakfast hours between 5 and 11 a.m., and they can choose between an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit. Each meal comes with a medium McCafe hot or cold iced coffee or a medium soda, along with hash browns, all served in a classic Happy Meal box. The Thank You Meal is limited to one person per day. McDonald’s is also calling on its fans to share their own stories of an extra special teacher, principal or other educator on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.
