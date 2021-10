A women’s golf team at Bethune-Cookman University faces a season characterized by waiting and uncertainty as they are in need of more players. After returning for a fall season, which comes on the heels of a year that left the historically Black college without men’s tennis and golf teams, the Wildcats women’s golf team is currently composed of three golfers. However, the team is in need of at least five, and when the team plays in tournaments, the top four scores are counted, according to HBCU Buzz.

