Troopers look for driver who fled deadly crash involving pedestrian in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in Brevard County.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. near Clearlake Road and Melrose Street in Cocoa.

Troopers said a St. Petersburg man was crossing Clearlake Road when he was hit by an oncoming car.

Another vehicle then ran over the man but kept driving.

The victim died at the hospital.

Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle that left the scene, but they are looking for the driver.

