When I first heard of LEGO Star Wars Battles, my preconception was closer to cynicism than cautious optimism. However, I’m always looking for more Star Wars and, while I haven’t played a game on my phone in a while, the SSD has plenty of space on it. So, I was curious to pick this game up and unpack it as art. But on the art-to-toy spectrum of videogames, it’s much closer to being an argument for games as expendable products than as things that artists put their hearts into, which is a shame, because a lot of artists clearly worked very hard on it. Still, creative decisions were made for aesthetics, mechanics, and the places where those components mix. Even without the easy-to-read messages that come with linear narratives, LEGO Star Wars Battles has an inadvertent thesis, for better or for worse: the simplest and most exploitative models of gaming are made more enticing by big brands and nostalgia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO