Man fatally stabbed in North Long Beach following dispute

A man experiencing homelessness was stabbed to death Saturday in Long Beach by another man also believed to have been homeless, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, near Linden Avenue and Harding Street, according to Long Beach police.

Arriving officers found several people attempting to aid a man with an apparent stab wound to his upper body near a grassy area behind an apartment complex, police said. Officers performed CPR on the victim until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 46-year-old Ausage Sauta, police said.

Homicide detectives learned through their preliminary investigation that Sauta approached a man seated beneath a tree near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street and the two men got into a fight, which escalated into the stabbing.

The suspect, described as a thin, middle-aged man, fled and was last seen walking north on Atlantic Avenue, police said. Detectives said they believe the men knew each other.

Anyone with information was urged to contact homicide detectives EthanShear or Michael Hutchinson at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: This story was updated with more information from police.