College Station, TX

New budget year means improvements, expansion of College Station parks

By Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station began its fiscal year Friday. City officials announced a few of the new projects and improvements planned. Improvements are scheduled for the dog park, wash station, playground, and lighting systems at Steeplechase Park. Improvements to sidewalks and drainage areas are also planned at the Stephen C. Beachey Central Park and Mabel Clare Thomas Parks.

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

