DJ reminds me of Willy Korn. A big bust.

A new book delving into every song in KORN's extensive back catalogue will be released on November 25 via Sonicbond Publishing. From Bakersfield, California, KORN launched itself on an unsuspecting world with its eponymous self-titled debut album in 1994, with tracks such as "Blind" and "Clown" laying the early foundations for what would become the "nu metal" movement. In 1998, the quintet's third album, "Follow The Leader" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and subsequently sold over ten million copies worldwide, and in the U.S. it was certified five times platinum. Just over a year later, fourth album "Issues" sold a staggering 575,000 copies in its first week of release and beat Dr. Dre's "2001" and Celine Dion's "All The Way…A Decade of Song" to the coveted No. 1 spot on Billboard's biggest mainstream album chart.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO