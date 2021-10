When Kobe Smith was two years old, he broke a family rule by running inside the house. One look from his aunt stopped Smith dead in his tracks. “I’ll be your best friend,” he said to avoid getting in trouble. They have been best friends ever since. His aunt is a retired teacher of 36 years who lives in Baltimore and was in attendance Saturday. True to form, as Smith approached the player’s tunnel at halftime, his aunt yelled, “Hey, best friend.” Smith instantly turned and, with a smile, greeted his family. It was a sweet reminder that football is just one part of a player’s life.

13 DAYS AGO