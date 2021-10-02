Contra Costa: Sign Our No New Oil and Gas Drilling Petition

Https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/no-new-oil-and-gas-drilling-in-contra-costa/. Oil drilling in Contra Costa? Afraid so. The rigsite above just entered the scene two years ago, and if a certain wildcatter gets his way, there will be rampant drilling for oil—long after its last heyday in the sixties and seventies—all over East Contra Costa. (See our report on the Powerdrive proposal for drilling outside of Brentwood.) This particular site in unincorporated Antioch is only about a half mile away from a major hospital and a high school. And the county planning department rubber-stamped it, no problem.