CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

'Doesn't matter when': Biden goes to Congress to convince Dems to 'Build Back Better' as his signature bills stall on Capitol Hill

By RT - RT
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden visited Capitol Hill on Friday in a bid to rally Democratic support for his ‘Build Back Better’ agenda. But the president’s signature spending bills are currently stalled amid party infighting.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill is about freedom. Why doesn’t he say so?

Politics is not just talk, but no major political project can do without someone crafting persuasive language. Democrats have done a singularly bad job at making the case for what is still only known as “the $3.5tn bill”. They have advanced neither symbols nor even comprehensible concepts for what this supposed monster piece of legislation is really about. As a consequence, it has become all too easy to discredit the bill as an incoherent progressive wishlist from which items can be arbitrarily subtracted. What’s worse, the right has been able to portray the bill as inherently un-American, since it supposedly erects a – God forbid – European-style “cradle-to-grave” nanny state. It might sound counterintuitive, but the Democrats should ground their plans in the very value conservatives love to claim for themselves: freedom.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Daily News Online

Jay Ambrose: Biden’s Build Back Better Act deconstructs instead

TRIBUNE BEWS SERVICE — Imagine President Joe Biden sitting atop a wrecking ball as it swings toward the American family, liberty, our free market economy, education and reasonable taxation, for starters, and you will have imagined his proposed Build Back Better Act. Yes, I know, it’s a klutzy name, but...
BUSINESS
CBS News

President Biden faces Build Back Better and debt ceiling roadblocks

President Joe Biden is slamming Republicans, saying they're "reckless" for refusing to cooperate with Democrats on the nation's debt ceiling. Plus, he's struggling to find an agreement on a key part of his agenda. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss more.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#Bills#Dems#Build Back Better#Democratic
KESQ

‘It doesn’t matter when’: How Biden gave feuding House Democrats an off-ramp

President Joe Biden didn’t travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to close the deal, or to rally the troops through a final legislative gantlet. There was nothing cinematic — or dramatic — about the trip down Pennsylvania Avenue for the 36-year Senate veteran, who has more than once informed aides of his unparalleled ability to read, speak to and corral lawmakers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
shorelinemedia.net

Biden heads to Hill, as Dems scale back $3.5T plan

President Joe Biden arrives on Capitol Hill as Democrats strain to rescue a version of his $3.5 trillion govt. overhaul and salvage a public works bill. Biden is to huddle with House Democrats after a long night of negotiations with no deal. (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why the popularity of Biden's Build Back Better plan matters

On the latest episode of NBC's "Meet the Press," Meghan McCain didn't just criticize the White House's Build Back Better agenda, she also told viewers "it's not polling well." If the conservative media figure were right, that would certainly be a relevant detail. President Joe Biden and congressional Democratic leaders are engaged in a difficult legislative process, exploring how best to write an ambitious safety-net-and-climate bill, and if the plan was polling poorly, the efforts would likely collapse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chestertownspy.org

From and Fuller: The Impact of a Biden Build Back Better Bust

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller assess the political fate of President Joe Biden’s landmark $1 trillion infrastructure and his larger “Build Back Better” $3.5 trillion spending bill as Congress prepares to cast votes to approve or defeat these extremely popular pieces of legislature.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy