CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden says 'everybody is frustrated' as Dems battle over infrastructure, spending bills

By Associated Press - FOX6 Milwaukee
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Democrats work to resolve the rift stalling President Joe Biden's agenda, the president told reporters on Saturday, “Everybody is frustrated. That’s part of being in government.”

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Infrastructure#Bills#Democrats
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
sjvsun.com

Pressure for, against big-spending Biden bills ratchets up on Valley Dems

It’s not 2022, but Reps. Jim Costa (D–Fresno) and Josh Harder (D–Turlock) are popular figures during TV and digital video commercial breaks. As the House of Representative tees up a vote on the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill and prepares to finalize a sweeping, $3.5 trillion social spending bill via the Senate’s reconciliation process, the pair of Valley Democrats have become top targets for added pressure campaigns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress."I’ve been very clear from the beginning," he said. “If you look at a number...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy