About 200,000 trout to be stocked in eastern Idaho waters this October
Idaho Fish and Game has a treat for anglers with nearly 200,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout being stocked in eastern Idaho waters during the month of October. “It’s typically a big month for stocking trout because predatory birds that feed on the fish are gone or leaving, waters are cooler, and fishing managers are providing good fall fishing opportunities and loading up for ice fisheries,” said Bryan Grant, fish hatchery complex manager with Fish and Game.www.postregister.com
Comments / 1