Fatal early morning pedestrian crash in PG county

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

Before 12:15 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-495 Southbound at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt. Troopers found an unresponsive man lying on the right shoulder of the road. The striking car, a white Nissan van, remained on the scene. Impaired or distracted driving was not factors in the crash.

The victim was 39-year-old Jamarr Shareef of Bowie, Maryland, who was declared dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

