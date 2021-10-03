CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Fatal early morning pedestrian crash in PG county

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dH4I_0cFQ4qTn00

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

Before 12:15 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-495 Southbound at the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt. Troopers found an unresponsive man lying on the right shoulder of the road. The striking car, a white Nissan van, remained on the scene. Impaired or distracted driving was not factors in the crash.

Five injured, 1 dead in D.C. shooting

The victim was 39-year-old Jamarr Shareef of Bowie, Maryland, who was declared dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Maryland State Police investigate four-car crash on I-70

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that took place on I-70 on Friday afternoon that caused a vehicle to roll over into the median and three other vehicles to go into the woods. Police said that the crash took place around 1 p.m. near MD-66. They are asking that any witnesses or […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

MCPD investigating hit & run crash in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, the crash happened around 3 am near Pike and Rose near 1500 Rockville Pike. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Accidents
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Traffic
Greenbelt, MD
Government
Bowie, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Bowie, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

2 children hospitalized after Thursday night fire in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two children were flown to the hospital in unknown conditions after a fire broke out in South Hagerstown on Thursday night. According to officials’ preliminary information, the Hagerstown Fire Department and neighboring fire companies were dispatched around 7:11 p.m. to an apartment at Court 5 in Noland Drive. The fire was quickly put under control, and firefighters remained on the scene for clean up and investigation.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Update: Missing Jefferson man found dead

UPDATE 9:02 p.m. — Police said that the missing man was found dead on Thursday evening. Anthony “Tony” Joseph Walker was found around 6:30 p.m. in a nearby Jefferson creek bed. “This is an especially sad time for the Walker family, the Jefferson community, and all Frederick County residents,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Detectives investigate Silver Spring stabbing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating the stabbing of an adult male that happened on Monday, Aug. 4 in Silver Spring. During the investigation, Darius Levar Kelly was identified as a suspect and is being held without bond. But detectives believe there were others involved in the incident and are asking for the public’s help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Distracted Driving#Shooting#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Early morning shooting leaves 3 people injured, suspect still at large

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting three people early on Saturday morning. Officers were called to Killdeer Court in the Ballenger Creek neighborhood of Frederick at around 1:30 in the morning for a report of a shooting in progress. When officers […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Triple homicide suspect arrested in Tucker County said one of his victims was ‘poisoning people’ with the COVID shot

DAVIS, W.Va. — A man who was arrested in Tucker County after a manhunt on Oct. 1 allegedly killed his brother and sister-in-law because his pharmacist brother was distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Jeffery Allen Burnham, 46 of Cumberland was taken into custody in Davis, West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 1 for suspected triple homicide after he […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Passenger’s ‘erratic’ behavior prompts emergency response, landing at LaGuardia

NEW YORK — Emergency crews responded to LaGuardia Airport Saturday afternoon following a “security incident” involving a passenger on a flight from Indianapolis to New York City, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Embraer Air E75 regional jet landed at LaGuardia just after 3 p.m. following a “security incident,” and all passengers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDVM 25

Restored military vehicles roll through Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is known for its historic planes, but the former Fairchild Factory was home to other historic vehicles this weekend. Vehicles featured at the 47th East Coast Military Vehicle Rally range from early World War II up to currently issued military vehicles like the Unimog and other newer […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Morgantown man charged with killing grandson’s mother enters Alfred plea

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged in the murder of Alexa Randolph has entered an Alfred plea in Monongalia County on Tuesday. According to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, Gary Smith II, entered the plea before Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker and Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher. In taking the Alfred plea, Smith agrees that the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

568
Followers
312
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy