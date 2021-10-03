Strong to run for Randolph Town Council at-large seat
Cynthia Strong is running for an at-large seat on the Randolph Town Council. She submitted the following announcement:. Cynthia Strong is announcing her candidacy for town councilor at-large because, like so many others, she wants to see systemic change in the town of Randolph. Year after year, the same problems exist with no solution in sight. People are not only tired of fighting for change, but also dismayed with most of the current incumbents.www.wickedlocal.com
