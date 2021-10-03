City of Princeton Fire Department looking for new firefighters

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, now is your chance! The City of Princeton Fire Department is hiring.

Applicants certified in West Virginia Firefighter One and HAZMAT at the operations level will receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus at hiring. Applications can be picked up at the Main Station Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. That is on Courthouse Road in Princeton.

You can also receive a mail-in application by calling this number: 304-487-5093.

All applications must be turned in no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

