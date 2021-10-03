CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

City of Princeton Fire Department looking for new firefighters

By Claudia Sessa
WVNS
WVNS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oU62f_0cFQ1exG00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you have ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, now is your chance! The City of Princeton Fire Department is hiring.

Applicants certified in West Virginia Firefighter One and HAZMAT at the operations level will receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus at hiring. Applications can be picked up at the Main Station Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. That is on Courthouse Road in Princeton.

You can also receive a mail-in application by calling this number: 304-487-5093.

All applications must be turned in no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WVNS

Mercer County Health Department to hold Vaccine Clinic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week. The clinics will be on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Karen Preservati/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s first and second-dose vaccines will be offered as well as the Pfizer booster. […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Annual Out of the Darkness Walk held at Princeton City Park

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People gathered together in Mercer County on Saturday, October 9, 2021, to show that no one is ever truly alone. Signs posted throughout Princeton City Park expressed that same idea, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its Annual Out Of The Darkness walk in Princeton City Park. WV State Chair […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, WV
Government
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Mercer County Tax Office closed due to COVID

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Tax Office closed on Thursday, October 7, 2021, due to COVID. Posted by the Mercer County Commission’s Facebook page, the tax office is closed until further notice by the order of Sheriff Tommy Bailey. This affects the tax office at the courthouse and at the Bluefield City Hall location.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Route 19 in Cool Ridge back open to traffic

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Friday, October 8, 2021 5:40 p.m. UPDATE: Route 19 in Cool Ridge is back open as of 5:40 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 5:05 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: One lane was closed along Route 19 in Cool Ridge after a two-car accident on Friday, October 8. Emergency dispatchers said it happened […]
COOL RIDGE, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Memorial Airport receives runway grant

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Raleigh County Memorial Airport is getting an extended runway. U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announced a Federal Aviation Administration grant that will extend the runway and add an apron to the new 105-acre industrial park. That area is being developed for aerospace and aviation opportunities. Funding for the project totals more than $2.5 million.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local organization works to repurpose former Greenbrier Valley Hospital

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Four women from two local counties are working hard to create opportunity in one community. Amy Hubbard is one of the Board Members for West Virginia Helping Hands, a 501C3 organization. She told 59News they are repurposing the former Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte. This building will offer complete education, serve […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Firefighters#Princeton Fire Department
WVNS

West Virginia Governor trapped in elevator

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bit of a dilemma in the West Virginia governor’s mansion Thursday. Jim Justice’s office confirms reports, he was temporarily trapped in the elevator at the governor’s mansion around 1:30 p.m. Governor Justice issued a statement saying, “We asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local teen pushes state leaders to re-open former YMCA building

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — In a small corner of West Virginia along a bend in the Kanawha River is the quiet little town of Montgomery. This little town is home to 13 year old Wyatt Coleman. Coleman isn’t just another teenager in a small town as his actions have caught the attention of the Montgomery […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia women killed after car accident in Giles County

RICH CREEK, VA (WVNS)– A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Peterstown woman on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The accident happened around 11:33 am on Route 460 at the intersection of Route 219 and Island Street. Investigators said a Ford Explorer driving on Island Street failed to yield the right of way, ultimately colliding […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Bike share app begins pilot program in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new bike share program three years in the making made it’s premiere at the Beckley Welcome Center Thursday, October 7, 2021. On Bike Share is a pilot program and the first of its kind in Southern West Virginia. It allows users to rent a bicycle for a few hours to use on the McManus Trail or around Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Applications open for West Virginia utility assistance program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For millions of people across the country, affording increasing utility bills can be a challenge. Dollar Energy Fund offers a West Virginia Utility Assistance Program and the window for applications started October 1, 2021. The grant provides extra funding for gas, water and electric utility bills....
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Missing person reported in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was reported missing in Beckley, and deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking his location. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, James “Bo” Robert Cook, 31, was reported missing on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and was last seen on Diane Drive in Beckley, WV. The Sheriff’s […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Jefferson County man arrested for DUI in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– In Fayette County, a Jefferson County man was arrested in Oak Hill on Monday, October 4, 2021. According to police, citizens alerted the authorities after witnessing Carson Earl Miller driving erratically in the Oak Hill area. An officer made contact with the suspect after he witnessed the vehicle drive into the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

NFPA reminds people to check their fire alarms during Fire Prevention Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fire prevention week started on Sunday, October 3, 2021. This year, the nationally observed week focuses on knowing the sounds of fire safety. The National Fire Protection Association wants people to recognize that when a fire alarm makes noise, they need to take action. If you hear three loud beeps, that […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New display in Beckley highlights female veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley VA started a new display to highlight women veterans. The display features female West Virginia veterans with their names, rank, branch, and the words “I am not invisible”. The mission, to show that women who have served have the significance to claim their veteran status later in life.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

228
Followers
158
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy