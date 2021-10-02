CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Rally In Pittsburgh Calls For End To Gerrymandering

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every 10 years, the census means that states redraw their election districts. Today, a rally in Pittsburgh called for an end to gerrymandering — the drawing of districts to favor one party or the other. The rally was held along with others all over the state.

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Outraged Pittsburgh housing advocates call for reforms, CEO’s resignation

Residents in a Pittsburgh public housing complex that has been plagued for years by poor living conditions are calling for leadership changes after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed repeated failing grades at federally funded low-income developments. More than half the complexes managed by Pittsburgh’s housing authority failed their most recent inspections,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITN

Billboard in Greenville opposes gerrymandering

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A new billboard is encouraging the public to get involved as lawmakers draw new voting maps during the redistricting process. The non-partisan political advocacy group, Common Cause North Carolina, has displayed a new billboard in Greenville along Memorial Drive near Moye Boulevard. The group’s Executive Director, Bob...
GREENVILLE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hundreds rally for reproductive rights in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of participants gathered on the steps of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to rally for reproductive rights on Saturday. The “March to Defend Our Reproductive Rights” event was held in downtown Pittsburgh in conjunction with other events in major cities nationwide, including Washington, ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on Oct. 4 to hear oral arguments on legislation regarding abortion rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

‘An Uncontrollable Danger:’ Pennsylvania Municipal League Calling On Legislature To Change Fireworks Laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – They’re being called an “uncontrollable danger” and the Pennsylvania Municipal League says they want something done about fireworks in the commonwealth. Since the fireworks were legalized for sale and use in Pennsylvania, municipalities say there have been a lot of issues with illegal use in populated areas. The chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Dr. Darryl Jones says there have been fires, damage, and the state law allowing the sale of fireworks has put handcuffs on safety enforcement. “It limited what our capabilities were more restricted from enforcing even our local ordinances,” he said. “So they were pretty much free willing, and we didn’t have any major disasters but that was just by luck.” Chief Jones said he supports the municipal league’s call on the legislature to change the 2017 law. They also want to allow local municipalities to pass and enforce their own ordinances.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Abortion-rights supporters in Pittsburgh join nationwide rallies to tell courts to keep ‘Bans off Our Bodies’

Hundreds of pro-choice activists rallied in Downtown Pittsburgh and in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Capitol Saturday in a show of solidarity to protect abortion and reproductive rights. Women's March Pittsburgh organized the local rally, which featured speeches by U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, and Ed Gainey, the Democratic nominee...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

How Pittsburgh Rallied After Squirrel Hill Synagogue Attack

They’re known as “trauma tourists”—people who flock to the scene of natural disasters, airplane crashes, or mass shootings, some to gawk, others to help ease the pain of the survivors as best they can. Like the man who has made over 25,000 crosses for victims of numerous horrors; or the folks who tote therapy dogs around the country; even a clown known for plying his trade in hospital wards.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NebraskaTV

Freedom Rally marches downtown Lincoln to demand end to mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. — It's not surprising to see a large crowd in and around downtown Lincoln on a football game day, but this week a part of the crowd wasn't there to cheer on the Huskers. The Nebraska Freedom Rally returned to the state Capitol for another week of protesting...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Election#Kdka
Wbaltv.com

Protesters, lawmakers rally in Annapolis calling for Hogan to stop evictions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The coronavirus pandemic continues its ripple effect on thousands of Marylanders as many renters face eviction. That's why a few dozen protesters took to the state capital, demanding Gov. Larry Hogan to save them from possible homelessness. Protesters and some lawmakers said they plan to sleep overnight...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
cbslocal.com

Parents Call For Action At School Safety Rally In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — School safety was the focus of a rally in City Hall Park on Sunday, following an increase in teen violence in schools and in the streets. “We are living a nightmare because we do not know if our kids will return from school. We do not know if our kids will return home from the playground,” parent Eve Hendricks said.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton now a ‘war zone’ thanks to Pa.’s unenforceable, irresponsible fireworks law | Opinion

As our residents are well aware, the legalization of consumer fireworks in 2017 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Legislature has resulted in fireworks activity well beyond the normal summer holiday celebrations. They have become a regular weeknight and weekend occurrence during the summer months. This use is illegal, as there is no place within the City of Easton to legally use consumer fireworks. Since 2017, community leaders, law enforcement, fire personnel, and residents have faced many sleepless nights worrying where these fireworks will land, how long they will be shot off and will they start a fire or cause injury?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

PA lawmakers react to recreational marijuana proposal

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Pennsylvania State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga, Bradford, Potter) reacted to the unveiling of House Bill 2050 which would legalize recreational marijuana. The bill was unveiled on Tuesday by cosponsors Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). Owlett represents the 68th district of PA and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 521 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 521 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 367 are confirmed cases and 154 are probable cases. There have been 8,432 total hospitalizations and 124,223 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,197. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
ktvo.com

Rally in Kirksville calls for more reproductive rights for women

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Reproductive rights rallies are taking place nationwide this weekend. The marches come after one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in U.S. history recently took effect in Texas. One rally was held on Saturday in Kirksville. Several people held signs while lining Baltimore Street, asking for more...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Rules That Christopher Columbus Statue At Marconi Plaza Will Remain Boxed Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christopher Columbus Statue at Marconi Plaza will remain boxed up, Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court announced Saturday night. After a judge ordered Philadelphia officials to remove the box Friday, but the Pennsylvania court ruled in favor of the city’s appeal. BREAKING: Another twist in the legal standoff to “unbox” the Columbus statue in South Philly. A short time ago, Pa.’s Commonwealth Court granted the city’s emergency application which now reverses a lower court decision to uncover. The statue will remain boxed up. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xrDnKEKuCX — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 10, 2021 Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement on Twitter that he’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy