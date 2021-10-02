The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details
‘The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace’ or ‘Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi’ is a dark fantasy TV anime that recounts the story of an epic struggle between the eponymous gods and demons. Eight hundred years ago, frightening monsters wreaked havoc on the planet and put humanity on the verge of extinction. Unable to fight them, humans offered prayers, and their desperate calls for help led to the birth of Idaten, the battle deities. These powerful gods easily defeated and captured the demons, but several centuries later, the Zoble Empire resurrected them- putting humanity in danger again. Unfortunately, the present generation of Idaten has no clue of demon brutality. But Rin, the only remaining deity who fought in the epic war all those centuries ago, begins to prepare them for an all-out fight on the battlefield.thecinemaholic.com
