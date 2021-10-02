CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

High school surfing thrives ahead of State Championships in A.C. this month

By Guy Gargan
Atlantic City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school surfing is a fun, exciting sport that has thrived in a few local schools for several years. The meet between host Ocean City High School and St. Augustine Prep at the Fifth Street beach on Sept. 22 was typical: It had outstanding surfers contesting the waves, and there was friendly mingling among the competitors. Parents and a few other spectators sat on the sand dunes watching.

