No, Back-Up Of Cargo Ships Off Southern California Coast Not Due To 'Manufactured Supply-Chain Halt'
By Isabella Fertel - Capital Public Radio
8 days ago
There are a record-breaking number of ships at anchor in Southern California waiting to unload their cargo. But experts say the backup is being caused by labor shortages, holiday buying surges and other COVID-19 related issues.
A video breaks down how the largest ports in the US are handling record backlogs. Freight Right CEO Robert Khachatryan explains how the ports organize ships into "parking spots." The record shipping delays show no signs of abating as the holiday shopping season looms.
Florida is encouraging shipping firms to consider the state’s 15 seaports as cargo ships remain backed up, waiting for open port space, in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif. Florida Ports Council President and CEO Michael Rubin issued a release Wednesday arguing that Florida ports could be a more efficient alternative to move consumer goods crossing the Pacific Ocean to either the East Coast or even the Midwest.
Recently the Coast guard of the U.S had found a vessel located in an Urban center as an investigation was done on whether an associate of the ship has broken the pipeline of Orange County’s coast and if he had spilled crude of 144000 gallons. The ship was earlier located...
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A storm is coming, and it could hamper clean-up and recovery efforts of the oil spill off Huntington Beach.
Another storm is on its way to Southern California and rain is expected to arrive Thursday night and last into Friday. But while the last storm brought a rare light show of lightning across the region, this storm is expected to be wind-driven.
Newport Beach, CA – October 06: Bags of contaminated sand and other debris collected on the beach as cleaning crew look for remnants of oil from a massive spill off the Orange County along the beach...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The container ship glut off the California coast is reverberating at border manufacturing plants that rely on raw materials and parts from Asia. Some of these plants are having to schedule work-stoppages, reduce shifts and even effect layoffs to compensate for lost production, said Thor Salayandia, president of the […]
On this week's Media Roundtable, we talk about the devastating oil spill off the coast of Southern California, and its impacts on marine life and local communities. Nearly a week ago, more than 120,000 gallons of oil leaked from a rig and into the pacific ocean and beaches of Huntington Beach. The massive oil spill killed birds and fish and contaminated wetlands. It also devastated local economies, the local fishing industry, and renewed calls for an end to offshore oil drilling. What’s next for California?
When the COVID-19 pandemic started worldwide, the global supply chain took a hit, leading to increased transportation costs. Since then, experts can’t agree on a timeline for when things could be back to normal. 80% of global trade is done over ocean freight. However, companies are opting for alternative transportation...
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka discussed the record backlog of container ships hitting the United States on "Mornings with Maria" and explained what the port is doing to handle the situation. Seroka argued on Wednesday that cargo must be pushed out, matched with truck power and "corresponding...
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard allowed the Rotterdam Express to depart from the Port of Oakland early Thursday after the cargo ship was cleared of any involvement in a massive oil spill fouling beaches in Southern California, a company spokesman said. Nils Haupt, a spokesman for the...
The huge logjam of maritime cargo traffic trying to unload cargo in Long Beach harbor has reached epic proportions as seen in these images from space. The massive backlog of cargo ships stacking up off the port of Long Beach, California, is making headlines. It's a complicated situation, with multiple factors contributing to the unprecedented situation, including labor shortages at the docks, growing ship sizes, and COVID-safety measures slowing down the processing of each ship's cargo, as well as a big uptick in incoming cargo, among others. Well over 60 ships are awaiting their turn to offload and the massive delay there, as well as at other U.S. ports, is impacting an already rickety supply chain that has been battered by the logistical fits and starts of the pandemic.
A massive cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the closest spot to a Southern California oil pipeline that ruptured and sent crude washing up on beaches, according to data collected by a marine navigation service. The Coast Guard is investigating whether a ship anchor might have snagged and bent the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy, a Houston-based company that operates three offshore oil platforms south of Los Angeles The Associated Press reviewed more than two weeks of data from MarineTraffic, a navigation service that tracks radio signals from transponders that broadcast the locations of...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cargo ships continue to arrive off the coast of Southern California, and the shipping bottleneck may be why product prices are going up, even though shelves remain empty.
Officials say there could be as many as half a million shipping containers on cargo ships off the ports of LA and Long Beach, waiting to be offloaded. Frustrated truck drivers say the port needs to speed up wait times and have more docks ready to offload products, to keep up with demands.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating whether a massive cargo ship may have snagged and tore open an underwater pipeline that spilled as much as 144,000 gallons of oil into Southern California waters. The cargo ship made a series of unusual movements while anchored in the...
Major retailers like Target Corp. and Walmart Inc., faced with the challenge of keeping stores stocked amid a snarled global supply chain, are going so far as to charter their own container ships. Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) touted its newly hired cargo ship last month in its corporate blog. "As...
Some prices are going up quickly, and it’s getting harder to find certain products. Massive container ships stuck in place off the coast of California are part of the reasons why. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for In Depth TODAY from the Port of Los Angeles.Oct. 6, 2021.
For logisticians, things seem dire now – but could they get any worse?. Just like reports of another mass shooting in the United States, people have become increasingly numb and immune to the frequency and scale of the extraordinary shocks encountered by global, regional, and domestic supply chains over the past 18 months.
Nathan Rundel ordered a new refrigerator for his Orinda home remodel in April. It won’t arrive until January, and he doesn’t even have a delivery date for his new dishwasher. That aggravation is exponentially higher at his job as president of Build Group, a huge San Francisco contractor. Rebar, drywall,...
