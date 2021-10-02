CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

 8 days ago

Universal basic income, the idea that every adult in the country should get some kind of minimum monthly financial support, used to be something you might hear about in a university lecture hall or at a rally for a fringe candidate. But now the idea has gone mainstream, and a big reason for that is Andrew Yang. Yang, of course, ran for president in 2020 and lost in the Democratic primary. This year, he ran unsuccessfully to become the mayor of New York City.

Wired

Andrew Yang on Micromobility and the Future of Cities

Former presidential and New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang really likes to ride his electric scooter. He's been a big proponent of micromobility in general, among other grand ambitions like establishing a nationwide universal basic income. He's also trying to launch a new American political party—a near-impossible task in such an ideologically divided country.
Daily Northwestern

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang to speak on campus

Former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang is Northwestern College Democrats’ fall speaker, the organization announced in a Thursday release. Yang will speak at Cahn Auditorium on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets are free, but students must register in advance via a link that will be sent out shortly.
Andrew Yang
George Washington
texasbreaking.com

Andrew Yang Quits Democratic Party To Become Independent

On Monday, Andrew Yang announced that he has changed his voter registration from Democratic to Independent, reports Axios.com. He said the move is a “strangely emotional experience.”. Yang has been a Democrat for years and has many friends and confidantes rooted in the said party, but Yang has expressed that...
fox40jackson.com

Ex-Democrat Andrew Yang starts Forward Party and announces PAC

Former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced Tuesday the launch of the Forward Party PAC, just one day after he left the Democratic Party. In a letter shared to the PAC’s website, Yang, the founder, insisted he started the Forward Party for “a few big reasons.”. “The current two-party duopoly...
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Yang Announces He’s ‘Breaking Up’ With Dems

Andrew Yang has announced that he needs space, and just really needs to focus on his career right now. Yang, who just so happens to have a book published on Tuesday, is a one-time tech entrepreneur, as well as a former Democratic candidate for the American presidency in 2020 and New York City mayor in 2021. On Monday, he announced in a blog post that he switched his voting registration from “Democrat” to “Independent.” “I’ve been a Democrat my entire adult life,” Yang wrote. “And yet, I’m confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.”
windermeresun.com

Andrew Yang Wants To Bring Down The Temperature Of The Country By Starting The “Forward Party”

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
The Independent

Clinton and Penny team up to write novel 'State of Terror'

As U.S. forces left Afghanistan this summer and the Taliban seized control, Hillary Rodham Clinton responded not just as a former secretary of state but in a capacity she never imagined for herself — as a novelist seeing her first work of fiction anticipate current events.“State of Terror,” completed months ago and coming out this week, is a thriller co-written by Clinton and her friend Louise Penny, the bestselling crime novelist. The main character, Ellen Adams is a new secretary of state with a backstory familiar to Clinton watchers — the surprise choice for an incoming administration led...
