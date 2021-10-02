Vote Mama PAC endorses state Rep. Rebecca Mitchel in 2022 election cycle
The 2022 state elections are more than a year away, but a state legislator from Snellville is getting an endorsement for her expected re-election bid. State Rep. Rebecca Mitchell, D-Snellville, was endorsed by Vote Mama, which is a political action committee that focuses on supporting Democrats who are moms. Mitchell is one of eight candidates who were endorsed by the group this past week, but she was the only legislator from Georgia in that group.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0