TREYNOR — Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin threw for four touchdowns and ran in another to help lead Class 1A No. 2 Underwood past Treynor in Treynor 45-0 on Friday night. “They (Treynor) came out firing their best shot at us right away,” Ravlin said. “I trust all my receivers, every single one of them. I’m alright with throwing each of them a ball, none of them have let me down when I throw the ball their way. It was nice to spread it around and keep our offense diverse and help open up the run game for our running backs.”

UNDERWOOD, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO