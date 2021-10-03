CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggs: As Michigan nabs statement win, here's where I was way off about Harbaugh

By David Briggs
The Blade
 8 days ago
For years, the Michigan football program has been the hold-me-back tough guy of the Big Ten, talking a big game from across the bar, only to back down whenever someone its own size challenged it to go outside.

Jim Harbaugh’s record at Michigan as an underdog: 0-12.

Yet, Saturday in Wisconsin reminded us that history is but a guide, not a map.

In the best kind of October surprise for Wolverines fans, their team did not just go outside ... as an underdog ... against someone their size ... in a rattling venue where the last time they won Harbaugh was still an NFL quarterback (2001).

They won in such a pillar-to-post fashion that it made you wonder if yes, really ...

“This group is different,” Harbaugh told reporters after Michigan’s 38-17 win at Camp Randall Stadium. “They don’t flinch.”

Not Saturday, at least, when the No. 14 Wolverines (5-0) stood their ground in the defining matchup — their prolific rushing offense against the Badgers’ national-best rushing defense — and wiped the turf with the hosts everywhere else.

A brief recap: Michigan introduced more modern artillery (253 yards passing) to its bayonet of an offense. Its lights-out D kept the Badgers in the Dark Ages (210 yards). And I ate crow.

OK, that last part isn’t true.

Not yet.

I have no idea if this Michigan team is for real in the sense that it can beat Ohio State, which, be honest, is all that matters at this point.

But it’s OK to say it: While these might not have been the Badgers (1-3) of yore, the Wolverines look good.

And it’s OK to admit: We — OK, me (and probably you) — were wrong about Harbaugh, who deserves immense credit for what is shaping up as the biggest comeback in a career of them.

While I still question if he’s the man for Michigan, I didn’t think he had this kind of season in him.

Honestly, I didn’t even think Harbaugh would be here.

It’s hard to overstate just how tenuous his seat was last year, the general discontent over Michigan’s inability to develop a quarterback or win the games that matter — Harbaugh is 0-5 against Ohio State and 2-12 against top-10 teams — giving way to the 2-4 disaster of the pandemic season.

With Harbaugh entering the final year of his contract, Michigan extended a lowball offer, as if half-heartedly trying to keep the marriage together for the children.

The deal would drop Harbaugh from one of the four highest paid coaches in the country ($8 million per year) to one of the four lowest paid in the Big Ten ($4 million), and, while not unwarranted, no one would have blamed the 57-year-old coach if he had walked away.

As the sky began to descend in Ann Arbor, a man wealthy beyond his dreams did not need this.

But, of course, he wanted this.

Harbaugh loved Michigan too much. Proving he’s nothing if not a fighter, he signed the cut-rate extension, smartly remade his coaching staff, and went to work.

Now, he appears as engaged and enthusiastic as ever, energized by his young new assistants — all 45 or younger — and a team that is playing with confidence, discipline, and purpose.

Most impressive Saturday was Michigan’s answer after Wisconsin closed the first half with a three-play, 63-yard touchdown drive to pull within a field goal.

Here we go again? Not this time.

The Wolverines forced a three-and-out — and, unfortunately, quarterback Graham Mertz out of the game — on the Badgers’ first possession of the second half. Then, in beating the home team at its own game, plowed their way into the end zone. After a 38-yard pass from Cade McNamara to Roman Wilson pushed the ball to the Wisconsin 10, Michigan dialed up four straight runs, including to McNamara’s for-now backup, five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy, for a 1-yard score.

It was a show of brute muscle on a day of it, with the modern twist of air travel, to boot.

“There was just a vibe they weren’t gonna be denied,” Harbaugh said.

I don’t know what this means for the Wolverines’ long-range forecast, either this season or beyond.

The going is about to get a lot tougher, and we’ll see what happens when Michigan travels to 17th-ranked Michigan State and No. 4 Penn State two weeks later, and host No. 11 Ohio State two weeks after that.

But to watch the Wolverines break the spirit of a team — down or not — that had beaten them by a combined 59 points the past two seasons, and to see their entire bench bouncing with joy as the Camp Randall Stadium swayed to House of Pain’s “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters, it was hard not to consider how far Harbaugh and his team have come.

No matter what happens next, this is some kind of rally.

First Published October 3, 2021, 12:18am

Comments / 2

The Blade

