CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Groped Her During ‘Blurred Lines’ Video Shoot

By Katherine Huggins
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel Emily Ratajkowski alleges in an upcoming book that singer Robin Thicke groped her while filming the music video for “Blurred Lines.”. The controversial hit song, which prompted both protests and conversations about consent, featured Ratajkowski half-naked. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PopSugar

We Can't Get Over These Fierce Charlotte Knowles Pants, Spotted on Ciara and Lori Harvey

Every now and then, two or more celebrities are spotted wearing the same item of clothing, which tells us it should immediately be on our radar. The latest It-design to hit celebrity street style? A slinky pair of Charlotte Knowles cutout pants from the fall 2021 runway. Ciara and Lori Harvey, both trendsetters in their own right (just look at Ciara's Met Gala dress or Lori Harvey's date-night looks), are known to stir conversations about their personal style. The singer and model looked fierce in the London-based label's daring creation, while living their best lives (Ciara on a baecation in Italy, and Lori out and about in Los Angeles).
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

R Kelly Breaks Silence Following Guilty Verdict

R. Kelly posted a message to his fans after he was found guilty on all racketeering charges in his trial in a federal Brooklyn court this week. “To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support,” he wrote on social media. “Today’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Robin Thicke
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Goes Makeup-Free While Snuggling Up To Her Husband In Cute Photo

The Mexican-American actress looked stunning as she cozied up to her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, on a scenic boat ride. Salma Hayek is the true definition of a natural beauty. The 55-year-old actress showed once again that age is but a number when she went makeup-free for a stunning selfie she took with husband François-Henri Pinault, 59, on Tuesday (Sept. 28). In the snap, the Eternals star cuddled up to her French businessman beau as they enjoyed what seemed to be a romantic boat ride in the ocean. Salma gave the camera a sweet selfie, while François-Henri had a soft grin on his face.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Who is the richest RHOBH star and how did she get her money?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rank as one of the richest franchises in the group and certainly take the top spot for most glamorous. The RHOBH women are always dressed in designer duds and couture, and they don’t go anywhere without their glam squads- -who are often flown business class when they accompany the women on their cast trips to exotic locations worldwide.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Blurred Lines#Brooklyn#The New York Post
purewow.com

Kate Middleton’s Gold Dress Stole the Show at the James Bond Premiere

Kate Middleton has worn countless memorable outfits over the years, but her latest might go down as one of our all-time favorites. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, attended the London premiere of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Middleton walked the red carpet in a stunning gold gown by Jenny Packham, which turned heads for all the right reasons.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping White Georges Hobeika Couture Gown From The Venice Film Festival? Get Her Loved Look For Less!

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week when they arrived on the red carpet of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy. Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy