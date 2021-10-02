Don’t Pay $460, Get an Anker PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

We start today’s deals with some of the best smartwatches in the market. The Apple Watch Series 6 is getting massive savings over at Amazon and B&H. for example, you can save up to $140 off the LTE variant with a 40mm RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band, which means you can grab this model for $359 after a 28 percent discount. However, you can get your new Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $346 after a $53 discount in case you don’t need LTE support. If you want the larger 44mm model, you can pick one up for as low as $349, and you would be scoring $80 savings. Or grab the 44mm model with LTE support for $429 and save $100. And if you’re not a fan of Amazon, you can also head over to B&H.com, as the Apple Watch is getting the same discounts.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO