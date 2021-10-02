Don’t Pay $460, Get an Anker PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station for $239.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only
The Anker PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station is great for emergencies or just camping, and you can get one for $239.99 shipped after clipping the 30% off coupon and entering promotion code: ANKRSD1730, this weekend only, originally $459.99. It features a 60W USB-C port equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ 3.0 technology to charge mobile devices at high speed, which means a MacBook Air 2020 can be powered to 50% in just over 40 minutes or an iPhone 12 / 13 to 50% in just 30 minutes. Product page – be sure to clip the 30% off coupon and enter promotion code: ANKRSD1730 during final checkout to receive the additional discounts. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0