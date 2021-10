Dying to Belong (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A remake of the classic 1997 Lifetime film, “Dying to Belong” tells the story of journalism major Olivia (Favour Onwuka), who meets Riley (Jenika Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, and the two become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Shannen Doherty) was a legacy Pi Gamma Beta, decides to rush in hopes of following Katherine’s footsteps and is ecstatic when Olivia joins her. Sensing the opportunity to go undercover to write a story about hazing practices, Olivia soon discovers there are deadly secrets involved in being part of the “sisterhood.” The original 1997 film starred Hilary Swank, Sarah Chalke, Jenna von Oÿ and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO