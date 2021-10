The Phillies announced a few transactions before the start of their must-win series with the Braves. Third baseman Alec Bohm has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while reliever Connor Brogdon is back from the 10-day injured list. Reliever Ramón Rosso and utilityman Luke Williams were optioned out to clear active roster space. Additionally, veteran outfielder Matt Joyce, who had been designated for assignment over the weekend, has been released.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO