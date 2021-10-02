Kearney High students get chance to learn about victim of WWII their age

KEARNEY — When Jessica Day, an instructor at Kearney High School, teaches about the Holocaust, she wants to present a powerful story. “I’m a social studies teacher and clearly I think history is important so we can learn about the past and these atrocities — and to make sure they don’t happen again,” Day said. “The sad news is that we know that genocides have happened again and again. This gives our students a unique opportunity to learn the story of one person. We know there were millions more.”