CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Thousands in Brazil protest Bolsonaro, seek his impeachment

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fu9Bq_0cFPddOn00
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil Protest Demonstrators rally alongside a large inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Grim Reaper, during a protest against him, calling for his impeachment over his government handling of the pandemic and accusations of corruption in the purchases of COVID-19 vaccines in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) (Andre Penner)

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic.

The protests, smaller than those in support of Bolsonaro last Sept. 7, were promoted by leftist parties and some union movements linked to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s Worker´s Party. Da Silva is widely expected to run against Bolsonaro in Brazil's Oct. 2, 2022 presidential election.

Saturday’s protest targeted the president for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bolsonaro, who is not vaccinated and doesn’t usually wear a mask, has underestimated the severity of the virus and promoted crowds during the pandemic. Some 597,000 have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a country of 212 million people. Demonstrators also protested surging inflation in mainstays like food and electricity.

“It is very painful to see that health and education are being destroyed, and there are many starving people in the country,” Marilena Magnano, a 75-year-old retiree, told The Associated Press. “We need Bolsonaro out of the government, his time has passed”.

The president’s approval ratings have steadily declined throughout the year, but he remains far more popular than prior presidents who were impeached - most recently Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party in 2016.

Over 130 impeachment requests have been filed since the start of Bolsonaro’s administration, but the lower house’s speaker, Arthur Lira, and his predecessor have declined to open proceedings. Division among the opposition is the key reason analysts consider it unlikely there will be enough pressure on Lira to open impeachment process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

US Senators Warn Brazil's Bolsonaro On Democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Anger in Brazil after Bolsonaro’s wife gets vaccine on New York UN trip despite his anti-vax rhetoric

Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil’s first lady and wife of the country’s far-right, anti-vaccine president Jair Bolsonaro, got herself vaccinated against the coronavirus in New York last week, prompting a backlash in her home country.The couple were in the US last week for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, where Ms Bolsonaro’s unvaccinated husband delivered a speech, allegedly in violation of New York’s health protocols.”Taking a vaccine is a personal decision. My wife (Michelle Bolsonaro), for example, decided to take it in the United States. I did not take it,” Mr Bolsonaro said in an interview published by Veja magazine last...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Dilma Rousseff
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
wsau.com

Rebuffed by Bolsonaro, Brazil medical institute to sell vaccines abroad

(Reuters) – Brazil’s Butantan biomedical institute is in talks to sell a locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac to other countries in South America and Africa, as the federal government has not ordered more of the shots. Butantan Director Dimas Covas said on Wednesday that the institute also...
INDUSTRY
Rebel Yell

Thousands of people demonstrate again against President Bolsonaro |

Rio de Janeiro (AP) – Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in more than 90 Brazilian cities. Protesters between the Amazonian state of Roraima in the north, where many indigenous people live, and Rio Grande do Sul, dominated by German immigrants, called on Saturday, among other things, for the dismissal of Bolsonaro, for more vaccines against coronavirus and jobs in times of pandemic. There was no reliable information on the number of participants. The “G1” news portal reported on rallies in all 26 states and the Capital District.
POLITICS
Axios

Thousands of Indian farmers renew protests against reforms

Thousands of Indian farmers renewed protests against legislation backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that they say threatens their businesses and livelihoods, Reuters reports. Driving the news: The laws, which were introduced in September 2020, deregulate agriculture and let farmers sell produce to buyers outside of the government-regulated markets....
AGRICULTURE
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Bolsonaro pushes fertilizer project as he warns of shortage

(Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday his government planned to develop a project aimed at increasing the country’s production of fertilizer and making it less reliant on imports. Speaking during his weekly live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro did not provide many details on the project but...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Worker S Party#The Associated Press#The Workers Party
hot96.com

Lula keen to debate Bolsonaro on rebuilding Brazil in 2022 campaign

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that he looks forward to a debate about Brazil’s future in next year’s presidential campaign, attacking far-right President Jair Bolsonaro without openly declaring his candidacy. Lula has spent months preparing another run for president, first in...
POLITICS
AFP

Brazil's Lula to announce next year if will run for president

Brazil's left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he would announce "at the start of next year" whether or not he will run for the presidency in October 2022. "I've been saying I'm not a candidate because I will only decide on my possible candidacy at the beginning of next year," said Lula at a press conference in the capital Brasilia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil's inflation hits double digits, punishing the poor

It’s something Brazilians have rarely seen in a quarter century, and the last time they did, in 2016, it helped set up a president’s downfall:Double-digit inflation.Soaring prices for gas, meat, electricity and more have left millions of poor Brazilians struggling to make ends meet. Inflation in the 12 months through September reached 10.25%, according to data the national statistics agency released Friday.Francielle de Santana 31, lives in Rio de Janeiro’s Jardim Gramacho neighborhood beside a massive former landfill. With no running water or electricity, she salvages scrap to earn a living and can barely afford chicken.“With ten reais...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Doctors claim Brazil hospitals gave dodgy COVID-19 care

Irene Castilho didn’t even have a day to grieve after her husband died of COVID-19. She was sick, too, coughing and struggling to breathe; he was barely gone when she started using his oxygen mask. The same day, on March 22, she was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo The 71-year-old had followed doctors’ instructions to the letter – dutifully taking her doses of hydroxychloroquine. She also took ivermectin and a battery of anti-inflammatories and vitamins in the so-called “COVID kit” that her health care company, Prevent Senior, mailed to her home.Still, her condition had deteriorated.At the hospital,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Brazil's unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game

Brazil s president claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches had prevented him from attending a game. Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos but did not because he is not vaccinated.“Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30% of available seats in Brazilian championship games. The protocol agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese
SOCCER
BBC

Conservative conference: Thousands protest in Manchester

Thousands of protesters have marched through Manchester on the first day of the Conservative Party conference. They were calling for various reforms, including to social care and policing. About 10,000 delegates are expected in the city for the Tories' first in-person conference since the pandemic and their 2019 election victory.
PROTESTS
AFP

Disappointed Haitians, hopeful Venezuelans caught up at Chile border

In a coastal desert on Chile's border with Peru, a night patrol runs into two different groups of migrants making their way across Latin America: Haitians returning to Chile after failing to enter the United States, and Venezuelans begging to be allowed in. "We assume that this has to do with the fact that they are being sent back from the United States and that there are many blocked in Colombia," added Captain Giovanni Tamburrino, referring to the US crackdown on Haitians trying to cross the southern border recently.
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices. Support local journalism reporting on your...
PROTESTS
shorelinemedia.net

Thousands at protest against green pass in Italy

Thousands of demonstrators protested Saturday in Rome against the health pass that Italian workers, both the public and private sectors, must display to access their workplaces from October 15 under a government decree. (Oct. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
PROTESTS
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy