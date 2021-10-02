CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy Eleven President/CEO Greg Stremlaw Explains The Decision To Join W League

By Eddie Garrison
1075thefan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(00:00-03:46) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday and open the show recapping the Indy Eleven/OKC Energy match from Wednesday,. (06:48-18:40) – President and CEO of the Indy Eleven in Greg Stremlaw joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday to explain his the flurry of moves the club has made in the last couple weeks, why right now is the right time for the franchise to launch a women Indy Eleven team in the W League, and accesses the job that Max Rogers and the rest of the coaching staff has done since the departure of Martin Rennie.

#United Soccer League#The Indy Eleven#The W League
