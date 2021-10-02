CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

September marks second highest month for COVID-19 infections, deaths in Dan River Region

By Charles Wilborn
GoDanRiver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month’s 1,824 virus cases were only surpassed by January’s figures following a surge mostly driven by holiday gatherings, experts have previously said. Three new deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County were recorded this week to bring September’s toll to 39. That’s second to the record of 55 in February that also included a one-day data dump adding fatalities dating many months back.

godanriver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GoDanRiver.com

Weeks after Blairs rock fest, few COVID-19 cases emerge

A September rock festival that drew a record-breaking 33,000 people to Pittsylvania County over a four-day period triggered very few COVID-19 cases, despite some people showing up at the event knowing they were sick. As of Friday, there were 25 suspected virus cases statewide linked to the Blue Ridge Rock...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
Pittsylvania County, VA
Health
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
Danville, VA
Coronavirus
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Pittsylvania County, VA
Coronavirus
City
Martinsville, VA
GoDanRiver.com

Sovah Health-Danville chief medical officer debunks COVID vaccine myths

The death rate from COVID-19 for vaccinated people is minuscule and “natural immunity” from a previous infection is tenuous at best, said the chief medical officer at Sovah Health-Danville. Dr. Sheronda Gunn-Nolan spoke to Danville Community College students via video conference Thursday just before a vaccine clinic was held at...
DANVILLE, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Misinformation Is Literally Killing People’: Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Are Plateauing But Deaths Remain High

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County are plateauing, Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says more people are dying and she’s blaming vaccine misinformation. Cases are dropping to about 350 to 400 a day in Allegheny County. Hospitalizations are still increasing, but Bogen says those usually lag a couple of weeks behind cases. Deaths, she says, are higher than they’ve been in months. In September, 90 people died, which is the highest monthly number since 91 people died in April. “What pains me most is that many and probably most of those deaths could have been prevented, but...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported in region

Health officials reported seven more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Five of the deaths were reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District, with three in Nez Perce County and two in Idaho County. Three of the people were women and two were men, with two of them in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 90s.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
GoDanRiver.com

Seven more virus deaths added in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County hit the record books Saturday and Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported. Since health officials no longer update a dashboard on weekends, new fatalities weren’t revealed to the public until Monday. Of the deaths — three women and four men...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Certificates#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#Covid 19
callnewspapers.com

South County has highest COVID-19 infection rate in St. Louis

South County is the new home of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in St. Louis according to County Executive Sam Page. South County surpassed North County as of last week, Page announced in a media brief Oct. 6. North County has been the focus of most vaccination outreach by the health department in recent months, and its infection rate is now trending down.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJHL

September second-worst month for new COVID-19 cases in NE Tennessee

(WJHL) — September was the second-worst month for COVID-19 infections in Northeast Tennessee. There were 13,699 new cases reported in the region last month, according to Tennessee Department of Health data. Only December 2020 had more with 14,980 cases. During the winter surge, the most cases reported in a single day was 778 on Dec. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Birmingham Star

US COVID-19 deaths cross 7,00,000-mark

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States on Friday (local time) surpassed 7,00,000 deaths due to COVID-19. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 7,00,258 Americans have died and more than 43.61 million have been infected by the virus till now. The Spanish flu pandemic from 1918 to 1919...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

More COVID-19 deaths in September than previous two months combined

Illinois reported more COVID-19 deaths in September than during the previous two months combined, and the most in a single month since February. The increase in deaths is due to the surge in cases from the delta variant that began in late July and plateaued earlier this month, health officials explained.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wglt.org

McLean County’s monthly COVID death toll highest since February

McLean County reported 12 COVID-related deaths in September. That’s the highest monthly death toll since February, when only a small fraction of the population was vaccinated. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) and compiled by WGLT, there have been 257 COVID-related deaths since the start of...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 September 29 update: 4,789 new cases; new deaths reach seven-month high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday. Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,789 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Although today’s number is higher than yesterday’s, the state has continued to see a downward trend in new cases since its most recent peak on September 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy