September marks second highest month for COVID-19 infections, deaths in Dan River Region

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County are plateauing, Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen says more people are dying and she’s blaming vaccine misinformation. Cases are dropping to about 350 to 400 a day in Allegheny County. Hospitalizations are still increasing, but Bogen says those usually lag a couple of weeks behind cases. Deaths, she says, are higher than they’ve been in months. In September, 90 people died, which is the highest monthly number since 91 people died in April. “What pains me most is that many and probably most of those deaths could have been prevented, but...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO