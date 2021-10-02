September marks second highest month for COVID-19 infections, deaths in Dan River Region
Last month’s 1,824 virus cases were only surpassed by January’s figures following a surge mostly driven by holiday gatherings, experts have previously said. Three new deaths in Danville and Pittsylvania County were recorded this week to bring September’s toll to 39. That’s second to the record of 55 in February that also included a one-day data dump adding fatalities dating many months back.godanriver.com
