It’s a tale as old as time. St Helens v Leeds. Two teams who are defined by the success they achieve especially in the summer era. The two are Super League’s most successful sides with eight Super League titles each. But which side will take a step closer to their ninth? Will it be the reigning Champions St Helens as they look to emulate Leeds’ historic feat of winning three titles in a row or will the Rhinos secure their place in an unlikely 11th Grand Final.

RUGBY ・ 10 DAYS AGO