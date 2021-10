In the 26 years of Super League we have seen hundreds of coaches try to achieve success with one or multiple teams, but who are the best of the best?. After a tough stint in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, Kear came into his own at Sheffield as they overachieved in Super League before their famous Challenge Cup triumph in 1998. The ‘underdog king’ worked his magic again at Hull FC in 2005 with another cup success and a Grand Final appearance the following year. He then took over a financially-stricken Wakefield side and kept them in Super League season after season, before dropping down the leagues to coach Batley and now Bradford.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO