CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Top Chiefs vs. Eagles Player Props Picks

crossingbroad.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to the hospital after a loss last Sunday wasn’t going to keep Andy Reid from making his third visit to Philadelphia to play the Eagles since the two parted ways nearly a decade ago. Making the flight east along with Reid will be the stacked Kansas City offense, one salivating at the thought of facing an Eagles defense that just allowed 41 points to Dallas on Monday night. This matchup boasts one of the highest posted totals of the week, so plenty of big plays are expected.

www.crossingbroad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Announces Major Update For Sunday

NFL superstar running back Christian McCaffrey had optimistic news to share regarding his status on Thursday afternoon. McCaffrey has been out of the Panthers’ lineup since suffering a hamstring strain in Week 3. The good news is that he returned to the practice field on Thursday. Will McCaffrey be available...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
crossingbroad.com

Bet on the Chiefs vs. Eagles Total with Unibet: Pick and Analysis

Having a great quarterback certainly beats not having one, but it’s no guarantee of deep playoff runs on an annual basis. We’re not talking about Tom Brady here — he’s a category of one. We’re talking about guys like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson and, yes, Patrick Mahomes. You can...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Top Chiefs#Cbs#Nfc
CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Cowboys vs. Eagles: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy picks for Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys rank seventh in the NFL in rushing yards, which is what many expected with an in-shape Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield. What most didn't expect was for backup Tony Pollard to outperform the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Pollard has more rushing yards on fewer attempts than Elliott, while also being more productive in the passing game. Who can you trust with your NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football?
NFL
FanSided

Eagles vs Cowboys top prop bets to make for Monday Night Football

The bright night lights of Monday Night Football will grace AT&T Stadium for a huge evening of NFC East action this evening. The Dallas Cowboys welcome the Philadelphia Eagles for what should be an epic slugfest between two teams looking to be 2-1 once this game is officially in the books. So much so, there is still time to place your bets to get in on the top prop bets heading into tonight’s matchup.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

Eagles vs. Chiefs Staff Predictions

It’s another season and the hopes of Super Bowl being competitive are high! In a great experiment to weed out the “football guys” from the….well…..”NON-football guys” we will predict the scores each week! So find out which members of the staff (if any) are predicting victory in week 4 when the team welcomes in Kansas City!
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Ranking Every Linebacker to Play for the Eagles Since the Super Bowl Win

If there’s one thing Eagles fans can agree on, it’s that the linebacking corps stinks, and has stunk since the Super Bowl win. It’s probably the only football topic in this region that has everybody in lock step. You will not find a single person who thinks the Eagles have done a good job addressing the linebacker position over the past 3.5 seasons.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy