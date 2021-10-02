The Top Chiefs vs. Eagles Player Props Picks

A trip to the hospital after a loss last Sunday wasn’t going to keep Andy Reid from making his third visit to Philadelphia to play the Eagles since the two parted ways nearly a decade ago. Making the flight east along with Reid will be the stacked Kansas City offense, one salivating at the thought of facing an Eagles defense that just allowed 41 points to Dallas on Monday night. This matchup boasts one of the highest posted totals of the week, so plenty of big plays are expected.