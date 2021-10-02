CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan Man Killed in Friday Night Shooting

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 1st, 2021, Dothan Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Monroe Street for reports of a victim being shot. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Imari Tyquan Glanton (22), was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this case, they are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3632 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department is committed to protecting the identities of witnesses and victims.

